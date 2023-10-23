Local roofing company gifts new roof to Shoreline family

Before and After Shoreline, WA - Valentine Roofing is committed to excellence in being a top-performing roofing company as well as a committed member of the local community. Shoreline, WA - Valentine Roofing is committed to excellence in being a top-performing roofing company as well as a committed member of the local community.





Since 2018, Valentine Roofing has been gifting local families with new roofing systems through the company’s community program: the Peace of Mind program.





Most recently, the company demonstrated its commitment to the community and the spirit of service by providing the Dorcas family with a brand-new roof and gutter system completely free of charge.



Gary Dorcas, a beloved member of the local community, has faced significant health-related challenges. These challenges limited Gary’s ability to work throughout the years.





The household needs began to compound when the roof sprung a leak and then another, until the family found themselves on constant bucket watch with every rain.





The leaking roof led to drywall and ceiling damage along with mold growth in areas of the home.



Despite Gary’s health challenges and the family's limited resources, he has remained unwavering in his dedication to helping others and mentoring community youth through various programs.





His compassionate support of his friends and fellow church members inspired his peers in the Bible Study group, Men of Valor, to nominate Gary and his family for a new roof.



Moved by Gary's story and the heartfelt nominations, Valentine Roofing selected Gary and his family to receive a brand-new PVC roof in Charcoal Gray.





In addition to the new roof, Valentine Roofing provided a range of other services, including skylight replacements, ceiling drywall repairs, and the installation of new gutter and downspout systems.





Upon finding out that Gary was an avid Seattle Mariners fan the company also donated the family a game night package that included tickets and parking passes for the family. These services and gifts go beyond ensuring the safety and comfort of the family. They gave the family back peace of mind and a sense of pride in their home





" At Valentine Roofing, we take immense pride in being an active member of our local community. Gary Dorcas' story is a testament to the community spirit and is in line with our own mission to serve and care for our neighbors. "We are honored to provide the Dorcas family with a new roof and essential services," said Maureen Clifford, Marketing Manager at Valentine Roofing.



Valentine Roofing extends its heartfelt appreciation to everyone involved in this endeavor, especially the Dorcas family and the Valor Bible Study group, whose nominations made this act of kindness possible.





The company would also like to extend a special thank you to all the partners whose generous donations made this project possible: Flex PVC Roofing Systems, Owens Corning, Beacon Building Products, NW Dumpster, and Service Partners.





This project is a reminder of the positive impact that local businesses can have when they come together to support their community.



Learn more about this project and nominate someone in need of a new roof today



Valentine Roofing is a trusted roofing company serving the Pacific Northwest with excellence in roofing solutions.





With a commitment to quality craftsmanship, exceptional customer service, and innovative roofing technologies, Valentine Roofing has earned recognition as the Best Roofing Company of 2023 by The Seattle Times Best of the PNW contest.





With over 15 years of experience, Valentine Roofing is the go-to choice for all roofing needs in the region.





