Peace is not as controversial as some might think
Monday, October 30, 2023
|Glen Milner of Lake Forest Park and Bob Trutnau of
Kenmore. Photo by Paul LaFond of Lake Forest Park.
Lake Forest Park, Saturday, October 28
Peace is not as controversial as some might think.
Responses from those passing by on Saturday in Lake Forest Park were nearly all positive.
Please share your views with your representatives in Congress and with President Biden.
Please join with Lake Forest Park for Peace - every Saturday from 11am to noon.
Corner of Bothell Way NE (SR 522) and Ballinger Way NE (SR 104)
