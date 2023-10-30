Peace is not as controversial as some might think

Monday, October 30, 2023

Glen Milner of Lake Forest Park and Bob Trutnau of
Kenmore. Photo by Paul LaFond of Lake Forest Park.
Story by Glenn Milner

Lake Forest Park, Saturday, October 28
 
Peace is not as controversial as some might think. 
 
Responses from those passing by on Saturday in Lake Forest Park were nearly all positive. 
 
Please share your views with your representatives in Congress and with President Biden.
 
Please join with Lake Forest Park for Peace - every Saturday from 11am to noon.

Corner of Bothell Way NE (SR 522) and Ballinger Way NE (SR 104)
 

