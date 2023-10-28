Pottery Sale from Diane Kallaway Designs Friday - Saturday November 3-4, 2023

Diane Kallaway Designs

Ceramics

Home studio sale 503 N 190th St

Friday November 3, 2023 - 4 - 8pm

Saturday November 4, 2023 - 9am - 4pm



Diane is a Shoreline resident of 30 years and among her many interests she has collected pottery her whole life. Seven years ago, she made the decision to make some herself.





Self-taught and dedicated to constant learning and experimenting, she finds ways to express all her passions through ceramic arts. “There really are no limits and the variety drives my creativity.”







Hand decorating wheel thrown forms with original carvings or leaves and a wide variety of stoneware glazes make each piece unique.







Her love of birds inspires hand sculpted and glazed nuthatches, sparrows, and loons; hand painted wild bird eggs and nests made from nature.





Her love of food and pottery meet at a delicious crossroad as she considers roasted carrots in a cobalt blue bowl or a wild rice and kale soup in a wide rimmed bowl of speckled green.







All the work is mid-fire stoneware, applied with lead-free glazes.








