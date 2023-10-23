Tom French Candidate for Mayor of Lake Forest Park

Tom French and family Greetings all. Greetings all.





I spearheaded and established a moratorium for that development. The result was a balanced plan instead, preserving our community and green spaces while allowing reasonable density.



I’ve advocated for other successful environmental efforts, including conservation of our tree canopy and streams, and facilitated funding for our new lakefront park.





I managed LFP finances through the turbulent pandemic period, channeling federal funds to community partners/businesses.









www.electtomfrench.com

electtomfrench@gmail.com





I am a passionate advocate for sidewalks and pedestrian safety. I am currently overseeing efforts for lower SR522 speed limits and challenging Sound Transit to listen and downscale their massive concrete and asphalt designs.I want to step up and provide fresh, active leadership as your Mayor. It’s time for a change, as LFP faces new challenges: equity and tolerance, affordable housing, climate action, transit development, public safety, and fiscal stability.I will be a leader who reaches out to you, listens to you, and takes meaningful action for our community and quality of life. I will be a leader with skill and vision, dedicated to positioning LFP for the future that my daughter and your children will see.I’m endorsed by King County and 1st District Democrats, LFP community leaders, current and former council members, and many neighbors. Please vote for me by November 7.Sincerely,Tom French

I am Tom French, candidate for Mayor of LFP. I am an active Councilmember, now serving as Deputy Mayor, Council Chair, and Chair of Budget Committee. I am a lifelong community member and supporter of our schools, now raising my young daughter here.For years, I have been a leader advocating for our community, environment, and quality of life. When Town Center faced active proposals for 700-1000 housing units, threatening LFP’s community hub and small businesses, I listened to you and took action.