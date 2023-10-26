UW dorm mattresses recycled for homeless shelters
Thursday, October 26, 2023
|Mattresses loaded in van for delivery
Photo courtesy KCRHA
The mattresses came to KCRHA (King County Regional Homelessness Authority) through the furniture and mattress recycling company, LP Recycling, were stored by King County DCHS (Department of Community and Human Services) at a warehouse in SODO, and are being picked up by nonprofit service providers.
Of the over 770 mattresses that were donated, there are about 340 remaining, with another pick up scheduled at the SODO warehouse this Friday afternoon.
So far, nonprofit service providers who are putting these mattresses to good use include Riverton Park UMC (currently hosting asylum-seekers), REACH Mobile Medical, Mary’s Place Seattle, Bailey-Boushay House Emergency Shelter, Reclaim Stability (formerly Snoqualmie Valley Shelter), Restoration Refuge, Lake City Partners, Brazilian Community Service, Share/WHEEL, Atlantic Street Center, and Communities In Schools of Greater King County.
