Third Place Books author events November - December 2023
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Lake Forest Park
November 2023 EVENTS
Unless ticketed, events are free and open to the public. See thirdplacebooks.com for details. For free events, RSVP is strongly encouraged.
(★) – denotes ticketed event
(⁂) – denotes event for children or middle grade readers
★Wednesday, November 1 from 6–8pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Tika the Iggy / Thomas Shapiro (Meet-And-Greet)
Tika the Iggy: Lessons in Life, Love and, Fashion by Thomas Shapiro
TICKETS REQUIRED
★Tuesday, November 7 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Naomi Alderman in conversation with Kira Jane Buxton
The Future
TICKETS REQUIRED
Wednesday, November 8 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Jonathan Evison
Again and Again: A Novel
★[SOLD OUT] Friday, November 10 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Ali Hazelwood
with Rachel Runya Katz, Julie Soto, and Susan Lee
Moderated by Jo Segura
Check and Mate
TICKETS REQUIRED
Monday, November 13 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Phillip Margolin
Betrayal: A Robin Lockwood Novel
Tuesday, November 14 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Ed Park
Same Bed Different Dreams: A Novel
Wednesday, November 15 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Teresa H. Janssen with Beth Ann Mathews
The Ways of Water: A Novel
Thursday, November 16 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Martha Wells
System Collapse (Book 7 of the Murderbot Diaries)
⁂Monday, November 20 at 5pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Storytime with Alice Boatwright
Mrs. Potts Finds Thanksgiving
Tuesday, November 21 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Erica Miner
Prelude to Murder
Wednesday, November 22 at 6:30pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Local Author Open Mic
Monday, November 27 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Lee Goldberg in conversation with Robert Dugoni
Calico
Tuesday, November 28 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Sara Easterly, Kelsey Vander Vliet Ranyard, Lori Holden
Adoption Unfiltered: Revelations from Adoptees, Birth Parents, Adoptive Parents, and Allies
Thursday, November 30 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Whitney Hanson
Harmony
Monday, December 4 from 11am–1:30pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Mercury Stardust [Signing Event]
Safe and Sound: A Renter-Friendly Guide to Home Repair
Co-sponsored by the NE Seattle Tool Library
Tuesday, December 5 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Jo Segura in conversation with Sarah Hawley
Raiders of the Lost Heart
