Reminder: get dinner from Lake Forest Bar and Grill tonight to support Rotary work to end polio

Monday, October 23, 2023

The Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park and the Lake Forest Grill in the LFP Town Center are joining together today Tuesday, October 24, 2023 to host an “End Polio Now” fundraising event.

The Lake Forest Grill is generously offering to give 20% of proceeds to the Rotary International End Polio Now campaign from 5pm to Close on that evening. Take-out orders will also be included.

There is still a huge need to reach children in countries suffering from the effects of Covid and political unrest. Getting the vaccine to areas in Pakistan and Afghanistan is difficult and support is very much needed.

If you have any questions, please contact Claire Conway at cconway91@comcast.net otherwise dine in or take out from the Grill to help end Polio.


Posted by DKH at 4:17 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  