Transform clay, compacted or wet ground into a usable planting area with Hugelkultur class November 4, 2023
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Hugelkultur is a landscape technique constructed that effectively transforms clay, compacted or wet ground into a usable planting area, that also absorbs excess ground water.
Kathy Anderson is an landscape designer and water ecologist and has extensive experience in site assessments, rain garden design and landscaping through her business, Bountiful Landscapes.
Make raised garden beds or privacy barriers that add beauty and dimension to your landscape.
This is a hands-on class that shows you how to identify and gather materials, as well as how to layer for water absorption. Great for that yard that won’t grow anything!
Date: Saturday November 4, 2023 from 10:00 - 12:30pm
16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Room 1501
Fee: $49.00 - all supplies and take home items included!
Kathy Anderson is an engaging and passionate speaker who empowers homeowners to create a landscape where they love to live! She educates and inspires people through active visioning and hands-on training, which leaves participants excited, energized and ready to get started! Kathy has extensive experience in property assessments and is a hands-on consultant and landscape designer through her business, Bountiful Landscapes.
