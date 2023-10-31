WSDOT: Get ready for winter travel

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Snoqualmie Pass/Hyak maintenance crews made preparations for the winter weather earlier this week. How prepared are you for the next storm? Photo from WSDOT

Now is the time to prepare yourself and your vehicle for winter travel. It’s important for motorists to remember to slow down, increase their following distance and be alert for people using crosswalks or bike lanes, as they may be harder to see due to inclement weather. 

Check out the WSDOT winter driving web page for more tips and information.

Always "know before you go" and get the most up-to-date roadway information before heading out: Download the free WSDOT mobile app for your Apple or Android phone or device.

Sign up for email and/or text updates about road conditions – or sign up to receive text message alerts about significant delays on Snoqualmie Pass by texting the number 468311 with the words "WSDOT Snoqualmie."

Follow WSDOT across a variety of social media platforms including Facebook, Threads, several X/Twitter accounts, Instagram and TikTok.

Check current traction and chain requirements for mountain passes, which also are available on highway-advisory signs and highway-advisory radio.

Pre-program your vehicle radio to 530 AM and 1610 AM for highway advisory radio alerts and be alert for other stations listed on notice signs in some areas.

Use the online real-time travel map to check conditions locally and statewide before heading out.

Review what to carry in your vehicle, including a winter driving supply checklist.


