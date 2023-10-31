WSDOT: Get ready for winter travel

Snoqualmie Pass/Hyak maintenance crews made preparations for the winter weather earlier this week. How prepared are you for the next storm? Photo from WSDOT









Always "know before you go" and get the most up-to-date roadway information before heading out: Download the free WSDOT mobile app for your Apple or Android phone or device.



Sign up for email and/or text updates about road conditions – or sign up to receive text message alerts about significant delays on Snoqualmie Pass by texting the number 468311 with the words "WSDOT Snoqualmie."

Pre-program your vehicle radio to 530 AM and 1610 AM for highway advisory radio alerts and be alert for other stations listed on notice signs in some areas.









Use the online real-time travel map to check conditions locally and statewide before heading out.

Now is the time to prepare yourself and your vehicle for winter travel. It’s important for motorists to remember to slow down, increase their following distance and be alert for people using crosswalks or bike lanes, as they may be harder to see due to inclement weather.