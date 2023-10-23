Make your next vacation an adventure



Adventure travel supports local businesses, producers and artists. If you have a passion for supporting local businesses, adventure travel is a must. Itineraries emphasize connecting with artisans and makers, shopping local, eating at family-owned restaurants and meeting the people who call the community home. Local experts and guides will accompany you on your tour, offering fresh perspectives on food, culture and much more.

Adventure tours are great for solo travelers. Tours are a great option for solo travelers who don't necessarily want to go it alone. You'll be part of a micro-community of adventurers who share a passion for the destination and trying new things. You'll also have time to explore on your own. A big plus is that you'll travel with local guides who can offer expert tips for each step of the tour, making solo travel a breeze.

Adventure travel is great for foodies. If you have a passion for cooking, adventure travel is for you. On a foodie adventure tour, you can take a deep dive into a region's culinary delights with a side order of storytelling and family recipes. Learn to cook from local chefs, meet farmers and producers, and challenge yourself with new cooking methods. There are so many foodie destinations, including Spain, South Korea, Thailand, Israel, India, Turkey, Vietnam, Cambodia, Morocco, Portugal, Greece, Jordan, Italy, The Balkans, and Armenia. As the saying goes, the world is your oyster (and you can enjoy some on an adventure travel tour).

Adventure travel tours can be close to home. Some of the most beautiful and inspiring adventure travel destinations are right here in the U.S.A. You'll find tours in every corner of the country. Imagine hiking Utah's Coyote Gulch, snowshoeing in Yosemite, learning about Georgia's Gullah Geechee heritage, or exploring Olympic National Park. No matter where you point your compass, you'll find an adventure travel experience.









Does your bucket list include travel? Chances are, there’s an adventure travel experience on your list. You just might not know it.From cooking classes in Sri Lanka to guided walks through the markets of Morocco, adventure travel tours take many forms. This is a different way of thinking about travel—a new way to connect with people, places and cultures.Adventure travel tours emphasize small groups plus hands-on cultural experiences. There’s a wide range of activity levels and an even more comprehensive range of activities. It’s an authentic way to live like a local, actively engage with the communities you visit and get off the beaten path.There are so many reasons to add adventure travel to your bucket list:Adventure travel is for everyone. Think adventure travel is only for athletes? Think again. Adventure travel is for everyone. People of all ages, fitness levels, and families with kids will find great options. Each tour is designed with an activity level in mind.Adventure travel is calling.Inspired? There’s still time to book an adventure travel tour this fall or winter. Visit Cairo, Luxor, Petra and Amman on an Egypt and Jordan discovery trip; join a women’s expedition in Nepal; experience cliffside villages, sunshine, clear waters and delicious seafood on a Sicilian adventure; or take a deep dive into the sacred heart of Australia’s Red Centre on the Uluru and Kings Canyon adventure. These tours are just a sampling of where you can go with adventure tours.Ready to travel?Check out Club Adventures by AAA for experiences in every corner of the world, then connect with a AAA Travel advisor to plan what promises to be an epic vacation