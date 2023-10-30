Rainbow City Performing Arts announces hiring of first Executive Director: Damien Hall

Damien Hall, Executive Director

Rainbow City Performing Arts SEATTLE, WA – After twenty-five years as a volunteer-operated association, The Rainbow City Performing Arts (RCPA) has a cause for celebration: hiring Damien Hall as RCPA's first Executive Director.





In RCPA’s organizational structure, the Executive Director position sits right below the Board and has the responsibility as the head of all Staff.





Damien manages the Staff, many of whom are volunteers, while also focusing the Board on decisions about policies, fundraising, and budget. RCPA’s Executive Director position is still part-time, due to financial constraints.



Damien’s 10 years of volunteerism with the organization include holding the roles of Director of Operations, Director of Membership, Librarian, Percussion Section Leader, and President.





From 2022-2023, Damien was operating as the President and sole authority for both operational and artistic decisions, and the return from the pandemic shutdown created an opportunity to rebuild and evolve the organization with a central vision.





To name just a few, he:

Doubled pre-pandemic revenue in his first year of leadership;

Welcomed 150+ members per quarter across seven different performing ensembles;

Focused DEIAB in policymaking by creating a Director of DEI role on the board; and

Established a Pride week performance event to support partner nonprofits and musicians in partnership with Seattle Center.

Rainbow City Performing Arts is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing education and performance opportunities for LGBTQIA+ individuals and allies in the Seattle area.





RCPA's diverse ensembles and chamber groups actively participate in community events and pride festivals throughout the year as well as producing their own events to uplift LGBTQIA+ people.





The organization's mission is to foster diversity, inclusion, and artistic expression, creating a welcoming space for musicians and performers from all walks of life.







