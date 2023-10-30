LFP PD sworn personnel complete Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) training

The Lake Forest Park Police Department is pleased to announce that 100% of its sworn personnel have completed the Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) training.

ABLE, founded by Georgetown University Law Center, provides comprehensive training and guidance to law enforcement agencies across the United States. This prestigious program prepares police officers and supervisors to successfully intervene to prevent misconduct, avoid police mistakes, and promote officer health and wellness.
 
“We are thrilled to be partnering with ABLE and I am extremely hopeful that the training will serve to reinforce and promote best practices in law enforcement. 
"I would like to recognize our ABLE instructors, Lake Forest Park Police Lieutenant Rhonda Lehman, and Lieutenant Diego Zanella, for making the class engaging and interesting. 
"Additionally, I would like to thank all the individuals and groups who wrote letters of support during the ABLE application process,” said Police Chief Mike Harden.

