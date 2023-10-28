Spokane Super 1 Foods grocery clerk bags 2023 Best Bagger title
Saturday, October 28, 2023
|Best Baggers (l-r) Jadan White, Peyton Conger, and winner Emma Beeler
SHORELINE — Oct. 27, 2023 — Spokane shoppers: Emma Beeler has got your eggs, bread and soup safely in the bag! Beeler, a courtesy clerk with Super 1 Foods in Spokane is Washington state’s 2023 Best Bagger Champion.
Beeler bested four other contestants Thursday at the 2023 Best Bagger Competition at the Aurora Borealis Event Center in Shoreline. The contest marks the resumption of the competition, which has been on hold since the pandemic.
Jadan White of Goose Grocer in Langley was the first runner up; Peyton Conger of Camano Plaza IGA on Camano Island earned the second runner up spot.
Beeler, 18, is a student at Spokane Falls Community College and works part-time at Super 1 Foods in the Manito Shopping Center. Super 1 Foods is owned by Rosauers Supermarkets.
The Best Bagger Battle is sponsored by the Washington Food Industry Association’s Education Foundation and is open to clerks from grocers around the state.
Participants in the Best Bagger Battle load reusable grocery bags in two separate rounds with 30-38 commonly purchased items. This may include paper towels, cereal, jam, potato chips, cooking spray, cookies, soup, mustard, bread, soda, and eggs.
Baggers are evaluated based on a variety of factors, including overall speed; bag building technique (damaged items, placement of crushable items, etc.); distribution of weight between bags; and style, attitude, and appearance.
Each year, grocers from all over the state send their best grocery store baggers to compete in the challenge. As the state champion, Beeler will receive a $2,000 cash prize and an all-expense paid trip to compete for the national title and a $10,000 cash prize this March at the 2024 National Grocers Association National Best Bagging Championship in Las Vegas.
Contestants from Washington have won the National Best Bagger title in 1989, 2013, 2015 and 2016.
The Washington Food Industry Association Educational Foundation is dedicated to the advancement of education and employment opportunities in the food industry. Founded in 2014, the foundation has awarded over $200,000 to more than 70 well-deserving individuals who wish to advance their careers in the food and beverage industry.
“We are thrilled to once again host this fun and fast-paced event, featuring some of the best baggers from stores all over Washington state,” said Tammie Hetrick, president and CEO of the Washington Food Industry Association.
“Courtesy clerks are important members of any grocery store team. They provide customers with a lasting impression of the store by ensuring their groceries arrive home safely. Many of these clerks are students or working parents who help earn money for school or family extras. We’re glad to showcase their talents and give them a chance to shine.”
