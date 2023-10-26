CORRECTION: The Indoor Playground Halloween Event is Monday, October 30, 2023 from 10am - 12pm
The Indoor Playground Halloween Event is Monday, October 30, 2023 from 10am - 12pm
The playground, for preschoolers ages 1-5, is held at the Spartan Gym in the recreation center next to the Shoreline Stadium.
Costumes are encouraged. There will be games and hands-on projects.
$2 for residents - $2.50 for non-residents
Spartan Recreation Center, 202 NE 185th St, Shoreline WA 98155.
Next to the Shoreline Stadium. Enter the south parking lot, take the driveway east of the Senior Center, and turn right.
206-801-2600
The Indoor Playground is open several days a week, year round, as a place to take preschoolers age 1-5 for a couple of hours. Parent supervision is required but a lot of toys are provided and it's held in a former high school gym - so lots of room
September 11 - December 22, 2023
Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
10:00am - 12:00pm
