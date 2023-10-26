CORRECTION: The Indoor Playground Halloween Event is Monday, October 30, 2023 from 10am - 12pm

Thursday, October 26, 2023

Princesses and Pumpkins - all are welcome at the Indoor Playground Halloween Party Monday

The Indoor Playground Halloween Event is Monday, October 30, 2023 from 10am - 12pm

(A previous article had the wrong date)

The playground, for preschoolers ages 1-5, is held at the Spartan Gym in the recreation center next to the Shoreline Stadium.

Costumes are encouraged. There will be games and hands-on projects.

$2 for residents - $2.50 for non-residents

Spartan Recreation Center, 202 NE 185th St, Shoreline WA 98155.
Next to the Shoreline Stadium. Enter the south parking lot, take the driveway east of the Senior Center, and turn right.
206-801-2600

The Indoor Playground is open several days a week, year round, as a place to take preschoolers age 1-5 for a couple of hours. Parent supervision is required but a lot of toys are provided and it's held in a former high school gym - so lots of room

September 11 - December 22, 2023
Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
10:00am - 12:00pm


Posted by DKH at 1:54 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  