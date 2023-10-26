CORRECTION: The Indoor Playground Halloween Event is Monday, October 30, 2023 from 10am - 12pm

Princesses and Pumpkins - all are welcome at the Indoor Playground Halloween Party Monday



The Indoor Playground Halloween Event is Monday, October 30, 2023 from 10am - 12pm

(A previous article had the wrong date)The playground, for preschoolers ages 1-5, is held at the Spartan Gym in the recreation center next to the Shoreline Stadium.Costumes are encouraged. There will be games and hands-on projects.$2 for residents - $2.50 for non-residentsNext to the Shoreline Stadium. Enter the south parking lot, take the driveway east of the Senior Center, and turn right.206-801-2600The Indoor Playground is open several days a week, year round, as a place to take preschoolers age 1-5 for a couple of hours. Parent supervision is required but a lot of toys are provided and it's held in a former high school gym - so lots of roomSeptember 11 - December 22, 2023Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays10:00am - 12:00pm