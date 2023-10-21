Lake City Walgreen's to close; so far no other drug store closures nearby
Saturday, October 21, 2023
|We still have our Bartells (although this is a generic photo)
Figuring out their finances includes closing stores.
So far, our nearby stores have escaped, including the Bartells at Gateway Plaza at 185th and Aurora; Lake City at 125th and Lake City Way; Westgate in Edmonds.
None of the Rite Aid closures have hit us either.
Now word comes of a Walgreen's closing in Lake City (143rd and Lake City Way) which feels a little too close for comfort. There have been no national stories about financial problems with the chain, so this one was a surprise.
Time to go buy your Halloween candy - we need to keep our local stores thriving!
--Diane Hettrick
