Lake City Walgreen's to close; so far no other drug store closures nearby

We still have our Bartells (although this is a generic photo) Rite Aid, which owns Bartell's, has declared bankruptcy, which appears to be a good thing as it keeps the corporation afloat while they figure out their finances.





Figuring out their finances includes closing stores.





So far, our nearby stores have escaped, including the Bartells at Gateway Plaza at 185th and Aurora; Lake City at 125th and Lake City Way; Westgate in Edmonds.





None of the Rite Aid closures have hit us either.





Now word comes of a Walgreen's closing in Lake City (143rd and Lake City Way) which feels a little too close for comfort. There have been no national stories about financial problems with the chain, so this one was a surprise.





Time to go buy your Halloween candy - we need to keep our local stores thriving!





--Diane Hettrick



