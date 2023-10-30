Shakespeare's Lost Christmas Play - December 8-9, 2023 by RBCC Players

The RBCC Players are currently in rehearsal for their Annual Holiday Production, Shakespeare’s Lost Christmas.





This fun, upbeat, holiday production was created in 2020 and pokes fun at a local troupe of actors during the 1600s in the tiny English village of Little Moldingham-on-Cheese.





This band of actors lost all their costumes, props, and scripts the previous year when the theatre accidentally burned down. With nothing to perform, the director writes to William Shakespeare to see if he will write them a Christmas play.





As the letter from Shakespeare is received, the Plague Doctor and Royal Hearld arrive to announce that because of an impending plague all people must stand 6’ apart and all ‘entertainments’ are cancelled. The stage manager’s quick thinking finds a loophole that will have the audience laughing from start to finish.





Shakespeare’s Lost Christmas Play by Dwayne Yancy and produced by special arrangement with Big Dog / Norman Maine Publishing LLC, Rapid City, SD. will be presented by the RBCC Players in December.





The RBCC Players have been performing at the Richmond Beach Congregational Church in the Bill McLaughlin Theater since 1984.





Please save the date and plan to join us for this amusing Holiday Production on Friday December 8, 2023 at 7:30pm and Saturday December 9 at 2pm.





Tickets will go on sale on November 1 and will be $20.00 and $15.00 for Students and Seniors.









The Bill McLaughlin Theater is located at:

Richmond Beach Congregational Church UCC







