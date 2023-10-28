Spooky Moon and Halloween Poem

Photo by Bruce Hill





Hallowe’en Poem





It’s time again to celebrate

With creatures knocking at my gate,

Wanting mostly things to eat,

Their sacks hang nearly to their feet!





Watch out there! Here comes a spook!

Collecting piles of gobbledegook.

Candy, cake, gum and such …

Can he really eat that much?





I hope the creatures won’t want more.

After all, this isn’t a store (!)

The only other thing to show ‘em

Is the annual Hallowe’en poem.





Yours scarily, Witchie Westberg





aka Vicki Westberg

Oct. 31, 1990







