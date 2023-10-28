Spooky Moon and Halloween Poem

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Photo by Bruce Hill

Hallowe’en Poem

It’s time again to celebrate
With creatures knocking at my gate,
Wanting mostly things to eat,
Their sacks hang nearly to their feet!

Watch out there! Here comes a spook!
Collecting piles of gobbledegook.
Candy, cake, gum and such …
Can he really eat that much?

I hope the creatures won’t want more.
After all, this isn’t a store (!)
The only other thing to show ‘em
Is the annual Hallowe’en poem.

Yours scarily, Witchie Westberg

aka Vicki Westberg
Oct. 31, 1990


Posted by DKH at 5:00 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  