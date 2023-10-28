Q/A with candidate for Shoreline Council Pos #4: Doris McConnell
Saturday, October 28, 2023
|Doris McConnell
Here are the responses from incumbent Doris McConnell:
Fatal drug and alcohol overdoses are at an all-time high in our city. What will you do about this public health crisis?
The city council did not support clinics in our city that users could go to for their fix. This was a result of the strong public criticisms received. However, short of that, our city heavily funds Human Services and equips our police force to deal with these situations immediately.
Shoreline lacks a walkable downtown and gathering area. What can be done?
Since Shoreline doesn’t have just one walkable area with businesses/shops/residents, I have been a part of and sometimes an early proponent of redesigning or rezoning an area to increase walkability and gathering:
As part of the city council, and particularly because I believe we need to be able to get out of our cars and use more sustainable modes of transportation, I was an early proponent of the Sears/Central Market site to be better utilized for shopping and a gathering place. I worked with many past Economic Development Directors to encourage them to look at ways we can improve what is on that site. The city needed to think outside the box to make this large acreage more desirable to its citizens. I am proud of these conversations as they eventually started conversations which then started the process of changes for that large site. The first move was for the city council to declare it an “economic blight” and that started all the work that eventually has new housing and businesses coming soon, Shoreline Place: https://www.shorelinewa.gov/business/aurora-square-community-renewal-area
The improvements in the Town Center increases walkability and a gathering area (park/sidewalks/art pieces along the trail) which was a result of all the city council action on zoning and approving budget to improve that open space.
Another recent sidewalk project to increase safety walk to Richmond Beach Saltwater Park which was reassessed for the final design based on input from the neighbors as well as myself: https://www.shorelinewa.gov/government/projects-initiatives/sidewalks/new-sidewalks-project-20th-avenue-nw-nw-190th-nw-195th-street
The common thread in all these improvements is that I am a collaborative member of the past 16 years of city councils and therefore since my time on the council, the city has activated and completed many projects that have had huge public support. The final decisions are made as a result of collaboration amongst all of us and with the number of incumbents on the council, there is a wealth of experience and knowledge we bring to every discussion. With three seats in 2021 that were vacated, there was a large turnover and therefore if you look to our neighboring jurisdictions, when you have a majority of a governing body that are all inexperienced, often decisions made by that body are decisions regretted by the public.
How do you plan to involve all of Shorelines residents in decision making? Name specific actions you will take to ensure equity, inclusion and social justice in our city?
Our council supports the annual survey which reaches out to random people over the broad categories in our population. Also, as a woman of a minority group, I have actively and behind the scenes helped to promote and groom future leadership in our region as well as nationally. We need to have all groups at the table where there are decisions to be made. Our council is a good reflection of the diversity in our city but individually, we can all do our part to engage people in decision making. This starts at our smaller organizations in our communities as this is often where public servants develop their skills.
How will you help our unhoused neighbors? How will you improve housing affordability?
The city has done more than our adjoining cities in housing vulnerable people. Although I voted to not move on approving the Oaks Shelter, it was because the council was not thinking about guardrails/requirements for the Shelter which would calm fears in the surrounding neighborhoods. Change is difficult for those who see a possible threat. I knew the Shelter would pass and was ok with this outcome, but two councilmembers (CM Chang and myself) submitted amendments for the shelter in order for it be accountable to the public and the neighborhood. Most of those amendments were passed by the city council. Since the vote, I have been very supportive of the shelter’s continued success.
Finally, I volunteered last winter for the Severe Weather Shelter which has been in existence for several years. This is a necessary program for the homeless. This coming winter NUHSA and the city will have a more permanent solution for this situation. The council also permitted the construction of housing for our vulnerable population (being constructed on Aurora Ave near Costco). I was on the Hopelink Board of Directors as well as the unhoused and vulnerable population has always been something I have been involved with.
Some residents are concerned about traffic, parking and transportation in Shoreline. What will you do?
The coming of two light rail stations will significantly help traffic along our streets and freeways. As a councilmember, I was involved in all the early discussions and work getting two stations in our city. This is one of my proudest accomplishments but individually, as a member of Seashore Transportation Forum, I have fought for more garage parking at those stations while Sound Transit reduces spots for budgetary reasons. My goal was to get people out of their cars and using light rail which will reduce their carbon footprint. I am also acutely aware and concerned that higher density developments may increase parking off the street and have asked a staff member to come to us when the problem first arises so we can institute change in reaction to the growing problem. We are putting more bike lanes throughout our city roads as well as adding or repairing sidewalks as we have funding which will improve the flow of people and cars. These are significant expenses that we must consider funding as we inherited a horrible and aging infrastructure for roads when we voted to become a city from unincorporated King County, which never addressed bicyclists and pedestrians.
Our climate is getting warmer and dryer. What does the city need to do to prepare for the future in the face of a changing climate?
This city council has unanimously declared Climate Change as a crisis for our region, as well as in our world. Increasing density of housing to prepare for increased population in our region, planting more trees and at the same time saving trees where possible will help control heat. Sidewalk trees that are destroying the walk tragically are being removed but need to for walkable sidewalks. The city has numerous program to encourage better storm water infiltration and continue to create more programs such as these: https://www.shorelinewa.gov/government/projects-initiatives/ne-148th-street-infiltration-facilities-project
Individually, I have supported supporting the use of alternative vehicle which will reduce fossil fuel consumption as I have owned several generations of hybrid vehicles. As a councilmember, we supported building a new city hall that used sustainable resources as well as making it more energy efficient. At both levels of our city hall garages, we have EV charging stations and at the time, it was a relatively new concept.
Some Shoreline residents are concerned about gun violence and crime in our city. What will you do to help our neighbors feel safe?
We have a healthy police force budget but recruiting all over the country has been dismal. We have been told by our Police Chief that officers want to work in Shoreline, however the pipeline of recruitment is small because of years of the public/police relationships have taken a beating and many chose to go into a different line of work. Cities are initiating hiring incentives as well as better pay.
The number of guns in our country is an American problem…
How will you improve arts and culture in Shoreline?
I and the city council continue to support the arts by keeping a 1% budget for the creation of art projects with a new city project. We are fully supported by our citizens although often have a robust discussion on the choices that are put in place. Shoreline also support ShoreLake Arts in their budget, and I personally attend as many of their auctions as possible.
What questions have I forgotten to ask you?
When I decided to challenge the incumbent in position 4 back in 2007, it was because the city council was divisive and often disrespectful of the city manager and staff. It was an embarrassment to our citizens, but no one wanted to run against this person. I am of the personality that when something needs to be improved, I do not criticize but join in to assist in making needed improvements. I also spend more time than any other city councilmembers in grooming new leadership. I will be doing this at an intense capacity as I am planning to retire after this term. A healthy organization always needs to spend a quantity of time bringing in qualified new leadership.
