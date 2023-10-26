Jobs: WSDOT Work Zone Traffic Engineer (TE3)

Thursday, October 26, 2023

WSDOT
Work Zone Traffic Engineer (TE3)
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$76,179 – $102,475 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking multiple Work Zone Traffic Engineers – Transportation Engineers 3 for the Northwest Region. 

In this role, you will provide essential guidance, support, and expertise on work zone traffic control design and strategies, ensuring compliance with WSDOT, Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD), and the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) standards. 

Your work will lead to effective traffic control set-ups in the field, reducing congestion and collisions within work zones and improving corridor region operation during closures. Join our team to contribute to safer and more efficient transportation systems in the Northwest Region.

Job description and application


