Rainbow Girls Community Trunk or Treat and Food Drive for Hopelink - Sunday

Don't forget to pack up your ghosts, monsters, superheroes, princesses, pirates, and dinosaurs and visit the Rainbow Girls 3rd Annual Community Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 28, 2023 from 1 to 3pm.













Most importantly it's a food drive/collection for Shoreline Hopelink. It will be held in the Windermere ~ Shoreline parking lot. 900 N 185th Street. It's free fun, games, prizes, and trick or treating for the whole family including your dog!





In addition to food please consider hygiene items: toothbrushes, tooth paste, soap, shampoo, razors, deodorant. Paper items: paper towel, toilet paper, zip lock bags. We'll also take monetary donations at our trunk entitled, "Feed the Kraken for Hopelink."