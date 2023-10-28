Jobs: City of Shoreline Procurement Coordinator





Reporting to the Finance Manager, Finance Operations, but acting independently, this position will work across the entire organization, as well as collaborate with staff from other departments within the City to perform a variety of contracting and procurement related tasks.





The City’s procurement processes demonstrate a commitment to the principles of open competition and fairness. We work to ensure that all purchases are made in accordance with federal, state, and local purchasing laws and aim to get the best value for tax dollars, while emphasizing the City’s values of integrity, teamwork, respect, innovation, and sustainability.





The City is also committed to organization strength and enhancing the effectiveness of our organization through development of employee skills and knowledge.



This position will be involved in the continued growth and development of the City. Development activity continues to be strong with many major projects in the pipeline.





In 2022 Shoreline voters supported a $38.5 million Parks Bond proposition, which is providing funding for eight park renovation projects that have a targeted completion in late 2024. Overall, the 2023-2024 City adopted budget for capital projects is $137 Million.



DEFINITION



To ensure that all City purchasing is done in a manner that meets all state, federal and local laws, ordinances, rules and regulations; to guide and instruct Shoreline employees in purchasing policies and procedures; to act as the program administrator for the City’s credit card program; to manage the Citywide Operating program that includes all cross-departmental supplies, equipment and materials; to administer the City’s routine purchase programs and contracts; to administer bid processes, conduct bid comparisons, draft bid summaries, create purchase orders and process contracts.

Job type: Full-time RegularOpening date: 10/25/23Closing date: 11/12/23 11:59 pmShoreline’s Finance Operations team is looking for an experienced and detail-oriented Procurement and Purchasing Coordinator who will support the City’s Procurement program.