Compass honors Boeing as 2023 Outstanding Community Partner

Boeing granted Compass $150,000 this year for veterans services

Photo courtesy Compass

Winner of Compass’s inaugural Winner of Compass’s inaugural 2023 Outstanding Community Partner award , Armando Mejia is The Boeing Company’s Community Investor for the Puget Sound region, focused on supporting Veterans.





Armando, a long-time partner of Compass’s Renton Veterans Center, came to present Compass with an incredible honor, a $150,000 grant award that will provide direct support to all of Compass’s Veterans and their families.



Thanks to Boeing’s generous funding, Veterans and their families at Compass will benefit from vital resources to enhance staffing and case management, employment counseling and workplace readiness programs, financial coaching and debt consolidation services, food support, youth programs, wellness and health groups, therapeutic gardening groups, community events, computers and internet devices, specialized staff training… the list goes on.





The Shoreline Veterans Center is one of the recipients

Compass staff shared examples of what the Boeing grants have allowed them to do in the past, and how this new grant will benefit Veterans and their families moving forward. Compass staff shared examples of what the Boeing grants have allowed them to do in the past, and how this new grant will benefit Veterans and their families moving forward.







“We are able to get people what they need now,” she said, “and we’ve ramped up activities for our residents too. "We improved our community kitchen, and we’ve provided cooking classes, music classes, and even body movement classes. Trauma is carried in the body, so the body movement classes can really help Veterans deal with their trauma.”

Shree, from Shoreline Veterans Center (SVC) , described how support from Boeing allowed staff at SVC to meet residents’ critical immediate needs, while also expanding enrichment and community-building activities.

For years, The Boeing Company has been a key source of support to Compass's Veterans programs.







