Celebrate Dia de los Muertos with the Community in Lake Forest Park

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Celebrate Dia de los Muertos with the Community in Lake Forest Park!

ShoreLake Arts is pleased to celebrate Dia de los Muertos (the Day of the Dead) in Lake Forest Park this year.

You're invited to honor your loved ones at our ofrenda, located right in front of the ShoreLake Arts Gallery within the Town Center at Lake Forest Park (off the lobby on the lower level). 

The ofrenda will be on display from October 26 to November 2, 2023 and we warmly welcome the community's contributions of non-returnable images and/or memorabilia.

Visit the Gallery during open hours (Tuesday through Saturday, 12pm to 5pm) to collect your free DIY Día de los Muertos art project and sugar skull sticker to celebrate - while supplies last.


Posted by DKH at 11:08 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  