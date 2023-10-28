Celebrate Dia de los Muertos with the Community in Lake Forest Park
Saturday, October 28, 2023
ShoreLake Arts is pleased to celebrate Dia de los Muertos (the Day of the Dead) in Lake Forest Park this year.
You're invited to honor your loved ones at our ofrenda, located right in front of the ShoreLake Arts Gallery within the Town Center at Lake Forest Park (off the lobby on the lower level).
The ofrenda will be on display from October 26 to November 2, 2023 and we warmly welcome the community's contributions of non-returnable images and/or memorabilia.
Visit the Gallery during open hours (Tuesday through Saturday, 12pm to 5pm) to collect your free DIY Día de los Muertos art project and sugar skull sticker to celebrate - while supplies last.
