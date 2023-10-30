Star Party at Paramount School Park Saturday - weather permitting

Star party at Paramount School Park

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Join neighbors and astronomers on Saturday evening, November 4, 2023 at 7:00pm for a totally FREE and Amazing Star Party at Paramount School Park, corner of 8th Ave NE and NE 155th - out in the middle of the field just east of the restrooms.

Experienced astronomers from the Seattle Astronomical Society (SAS) volunteer their time and telescopes and binoculars to share with the public. Everyone is welcome including families with children.





The Moon is near its "third quarter" phase and as such the Moon does not rise until near or after midnight making Shoreline skies particularly dark and favorable for stargazing.





Check the SAS website frequently for star gazing event status. If weather conditions force cancellation of an event, that news will be posted not later that 4pm the day of the event.



Visit the SAS website for other Puget Sound stargazing events, and for outreach opportunities, meetings and membership information.









Public is invited. Great event for families and folks who would like to see planets and stars in the night sky through huge telescopes!Please - no dogs.Rain or total cloud cover cancels the event.This public "Star Gaze" event is authorized by the city of Shoreline, Parks and Recreation Department and is free of charge.