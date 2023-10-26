Paula Goode, candidate for LFP

Council Position #6 I’m Paula Goode, running for LFP Council. My family moved here for the community and beauty. We renovated the historic Sheridan Market as a labor of love, turning it into a music/community space. I’m Paula Goode, running for LFP Council. My family moved here for the community and beauty. We renovated the historic Sheridan Market as a labor of love, turning it into a music/community space.





We updated the connected apartments, providing affordable, below market rentals. We love living along a stream among old growth trees and have become environmental advocates in our neighborhood.





I will reach out, listen, and be an effective, active Council member representing you and your concerns.



I know how to work collaboratively to get things done. My background, knowledge, and experience is in business, working with city codes and managing budgets.





I have attended many Council, Planning Commission, and other public meetings, so I understand the issues that impact our city.



Sound Transit Plans



ST’s current design would forever alter our environment and over 100 residences. I am advocating BRT design changes and mitigation for a less destructive, costly design.



Housing Affordability



Growth requires strategic thinking and innovative approaches that encourage young families to move here and long-time citizens to stay. I will advocate for practical affordability and housing diversity that fits our LFP.



Tree, Streams, Ravines



Our tree canopy provides climate change benefits, cooling in summer and warmth in winter, and preserving city infrastructure. I will work to protect our tree canopy and streams, and encourage conservation by our residents.



Smart Budgeting



I will ensure sure our budget is sound and provides for public safety and other essential services. I support securing grant funds for the new Lakefront Park and other opportunities.



I ask for your vote!



Paula Goode





I am deeply committed to preserving LFP’s special quality of life. As a cofounder of Citizens Organized to Rethink Expansion of 522, we turned out two of the most attended citizen comment sessions in LFP history.