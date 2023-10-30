Miyawaki Urban Forest History Project at the Shoreline Historical Museum

Monday, October 30, 2023

By Sally Yamasaki

For two years, community members from Lake Forest Park and Shoreline worked together to develop a plan to build a Museum Forest in a vacant field adjacent to the Shoreline Historical Museum. 

Instead of a brick-and-mortar building, they envisioned a Forest that would sequester carbon while they walked a pathway that would guide them through the natural and human history of that area.

On October 4, 2023, their vision of planting a forest became real. 

The Shoreline Historical Museum signed a contract with Ethan Bryson of Natural Urban Forests to help the Museum community plant their Miyawaki Urban Forest. 

Funding for the Forest portion of the project came from an anonymous donor through the SUGi Project.

The Forest Museum will cover 4800 square feet of space that is currently a vacant field adjacent to the museum which is located a few blocks off Aurora Ave N / SR 99 in Shoreline, Washington. 

The Forest will provide a respite for people as well as provide a natural habitat for birds and other wild animals.

Aerial shot shows the section to be planted
Photo courtesy Shoreline Historical Museum

Once the Forest is planted, it will have exhibits incorporating local, natural, and human history as well as ongoing educational programming with the intent to build community.

PLANTING DAY

The Museum’s Forest Planting Day is on Saturday, December 9, 2023, from 10:00am – 2:00pm.
  • At 10:00am there will be a Forest Dedication followed by community forest planting.
  • There will be refreshments, children’s activities as well as museum tours.
  • Those interested in Planting or Volunteering can email: Volunteer@shorelinehistoricalmuseum.org
For more information contact:

Kenneth Doutt (he/him)
Executive Director ǀ Shoreline Historical Museum
18501 Linden Ave N., Shoreline, WA 98155
Tue-Sat 10am-4pm
206-542-7111
shm@shorelinehistoricalmuseum.org

Other resources:
Funder and Landscape designer:

