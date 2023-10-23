Halloween at the Monster Zoo

Monday, October 23, 2023


Story and photos by Patricia Hale

Amazing during the daytime and stunning at night. Halloween themed decorations at the Monster Zoo, 16255 8th Ave NE are sure to delight everyone 24/7/365.


What started out as a project for neighborhood children to get their visions of what a monster should look like turned into public art has turned into a bigger than life mixed media art display. 


Right now it’s in the Halloween mode. Come December, it will all about Christmas. 


The small monsters are always there to the delight of the area kids who created them. 


In fact, so many children submitted their drawings, that there is monster art are also on display in several yards near by. 


The large decorations were made and installed by the homeowners.


