

Seattle Wind Symphony returns to Shorewood PAC in November for the second concert of our 2023-2024 season. Seattle Wind Symphony returns to Shorewood PAC in November for the second concert of our 2023-2024 season.





This program features works for wind band inspired by nature (Lincolnshire Posy by Percy Grainger, Sunrise by Ben Pelandini, Lake Superior Suite by Cait Nishimura, and more).





We are excited to feature Shannon Spicciati, professor of oboe at UW, on L'horloge de Flore by Jean Françaix in the program.





Nature's Path

November 18, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Shorewood Performing Arts Center (PAC)

Tickets: General $25 and $10 Student



