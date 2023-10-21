Shoreline Small Biz Expo set for October 25, 2023 at Shoreline City Hall



SHORELINE, Wash.—Small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs are invited to a small business resource fair from 1 to 5pm, Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N









Participants will have access to multiple services and resources, including community business advisors and lenders, women and minority-owned business certification, licenses and permits, employer resources, market research and more. Professional services include bookkeeping, insurance, commercial real estate, financial planning, employee benefits, training, and more.Featured participants include the Business Impact Northwest, WA State Employment Security Department WorkSource, Envirostars, King County Library, WA State Labor and Industries, NE Seattle Tool Library, ORIA, and Shoreline Community College Workforce.Business sponsors available for consultations include Benefits Solutions NW, Heritage Bank, Seattle Conflict Resolution, True North Professional Development, Edward Jones, State Farm Insurance, Windermere, Upkeeping Bookkeeping.The event is being organized by the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with the City of Shoreline, the Washington Small Business Development Center (SBDC), Seattle Metro Chamber Community Business Connector Program, Lake City Collective.Interpretation services will be available in Amharic, Korean and Spanish.Cultural guest: Filipiniana Arts and Culture.