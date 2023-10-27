NaNoWriMo 2023 in the Shoreline Community College Library Halloween night 10pm to 1am
Friday, October 27, 2023
The first communal writing session will be held at the Shoreline Community College Library on campus at 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
We're welcoming the neighborhood into our library at Shoreline Community College on Halloween 10/31 at 10pm until 1am. It's a nice activity for adults but all ages are invited!
For NaNoWriMo 2023, we’re embracing the magic of fairy tales: talking animals, enchanted lands, unimagined possibilities glittering just around the corner, waiting to be discovered by the lucky storyteller.
