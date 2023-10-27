NaNoWriMo 2023 in the Shoreline Community College Library Halloween night 10pm to 1am

Friday, October 27, 2023

It's time to write your novel!


We're welcoming the neighborhood into our library at Shoreline Community College on Halloween 10/31 at 10pm until 1am. It's a nice activity for adults but all ages are invited!

For NaNoWriMo 2023, we’re embracing the magic of fairy tales: talking animals, enchanted lands, unimagined possibilities glittering just around the corner, waiting to be discovered by the lucky storyteller. 


Posted by DKH at 2:36 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  