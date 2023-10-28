Q/A with candidate for Shoreline Council Pos #4: Annette Ademasu

Annette Ademasu On behalf of the Shoreline Area News, Oliver Moffat sent a set of questions to both candidates for Shoreline City Council Pos. #4. On behalf of the Shoreline Area News, Oliver Moffat sent a set of questions to both candidates for Shoreline City Council Pos. #4.





Here are the responses from challenger Annette Ademasu:





Fatal drug and alcohol overdoses are at an all-time high in our city. What will you do about this public health crisis?





From my understanding and life experience I know drug overdoses are part of a bigger problem which affects all in our community, that is our healthcare crisis. The opioid crisis and substance use disorder requires not just isolated targeted interventions but a holistic interprofessional collaboration with integrated coordinated care. Access to quality care services and resources benefits all, not the few. The health care crisis should not be seen as an individual problem but a community problem. Addressing overdoses involves collaboration between professionals, agencies, and regions. The medically underserved populations in Shoreline rely on the public health system which has been suffering from budget cuts over the years, and decisions will be made whether or not to close some of the public health clinics in King County by 2025. I will fight for individuals who rely on public health by advocating for equity in a public health system that cares for all. I support increased funding for our integrated public health clinics and programs, to both treat and prevent the overdose crisis.





Shoreline lacks a walkable downtown and gathering area. What can be done?





While door knocking for my campaign, residents have spoken about a need for Shoreline to have gathering spaces with restaurants, retail, and activities. City planners have mentioned over the years that Shoreline Place might act as a “downtown” on the west side. New ground floor commercial space in North City could be a hub on the east side. Another area to increase walkability would be to create a pocket park on Firlands (N 185th to 192nd) in Shoreline's "pioneer district" with historical significance. I will ensure our Economic Development Program Mgr. Nathan Daum and staff have the tools to achieve agreed upon goals. I support the new building ground floor amendments that recently passed, this is a positive step for future retail spaces. I will work to ensure small business access to space is a priority in order to have a thriving community for residents and small businesses.





How do you plan to involve all of Shorelines residents in decision making? Name specific actions you will take to ensure equity, inclusion and social justice in our city?





I am approachable, a patient listener, and I care about people. Kindness goes a long way in people feeling welcome and stepping forward with concerns. Most of my professional work has been spent in public service and I work to ensure the spaces and systems I work in are diverse, equitable, and inclusive. I am a member of an anti-racist organization in Shoreline and will continue to be engaged in community outreach efforts. To be responsive as a Council member I will respond within 3 business days to emails and phone calls. I will go to gatherings organized by social justice leaders in our community, build relationships, and keep lines of communication open.





How will you help our unhoused neighbors? How will you improve housing affordability?





I became a single parent when our twins were two years old. We lived in a small 1-bedroom duplex on a limited income for 4 years and later bought a home in Shoreline. Housing issues are close to my heart and I made the choice to be an affordable housing landlord. For our houseless neighbors, I am excited to see partnerships like St Margaret’s Place to open at Aurora and 198th which will help. Shoreline has limited affordable housing and the new apartment rental rates are very high; too much for our seniors, not large enough and expensive for young families. Shoreline has many 1- and 2-bedroom apartments in the works. Residents are asking for more 3-bedroom options with green space. I will explore options for first time home buyer programs with experienced affordable housing entities like non-profit developers, Habitat for Humanity, Land Trusts, etc. Another possibility I am exploring, is utilizing monies in green building from the federal Inflation Reduction Act to lessen the cost of affordable homes and remodels (green affordable housing). I will work with the expanding King County affordable housing program within Shoreline and help residents know how this program works. I agree, too many people need affordable housing and I will work towards more options.





Some residents are concerned about traffic, parking and transportation in Shoreline. What will you do?





Keeping lines of communication open and building relationships between Sound Transit, Shoreline planners, and residents is paramount, when deciding parking code requirements in new buildings. I am listening to neighbors who are concerned about large apartment residents parking along residential streets, and not having access in front of their homes. With our changing climate, we need to move toward more transit, car sharing, etc. to lessen the impact on our environment. New large apartments could provide incentives for their residents with ORCA cards and discounts on car sharing to lessen the need for everyone to have a vehicle.

Our climate is getting warmer and dryer. What does the city need to do to prepare for the future in the face of a changing climate?





I have a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Biology with over 40 years of critical thinking and scientific analysis. My goal is to see Shoreline’s infrastructure resilient to our changing climate. Addressing climate change intersects housing, health, and transportation. Taking action on protection of urban tree canopy ecosystems, our aquifer, and critical areas like salmon streams. High intensity rain events with flooding are becoming more frequent, our tree ecosystems and more green spaces will lessen this impact. More building and less tree canopy are causing a heat island effect. When we cut our tree canopy and create more impervious surfaces, we need large expensive stormwater infrastructure to handle all the rainwater, which then goes to the sea, instead of replenishing our aquifer. Will we have enough snowmelt into our watersheds for drinking water 20 years from now? I am forward thinking; I will engage with experts to explore solutions.





Some Shoreline residents are concerned about gun violence and crime in our city. What will you do to help our neighbors feel safe?





My Elect Annette campaign has been awarded the 2023 Moms Demand Action Gun Sense Candidate distinction. Preventing gun deaths is a public health emergency. It is the second leading cause of death for children, both by homicide and suicide. I will partner with programs in King Co., such as firearm return programs, education on extreme risk protection orders, etc. to prevent gun deaths. Gun violence is now a national epidemic and in King County it is responsible for the murder and suicide of over 40,000 lives per year; let’s work together for a safe environment.





How will you improve arts and culture in Shoreline?





I am a science nerd. To have balance, I envelope the arts into my life. Where would I be without the musicians, artists, writers, poets, playwrights, actors, etc. Let’s ensure the arts are spread equally around Shoreline. How do artists find affordable living here in Shoreline? Is Shoreline a welcoming place for the arts? Let’s get to work.





What questions have I forgotten to ask you?





During the last 5 months, I have knocked on thousands of doors, spoken with Shoreline residents, and listened to their issues. I share the same concerns. I am concerned by all of the issues addressed above. I am concerned by threats to small business, the health of our seniors, and racial inequity. I have the energy and the capability to work with the existing Council as we improve the life of residents in Shoreline.







