Rainbow Bingo at the Senior Activity Center November 3 and December 1, 2023
Sunday, October 29, 2023
Friday, November 3, 2023
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center holds our monthly fundraiser RAINBOW BINGO with our incredible hostess Sylvia O’Stayformore!
Note – We are a week early due to Sylvia’s schedule.
- Friday, November 3, 2023
- Games start 7pm, doors open at 6:00pm.
- Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus, 18560 1st Ave NE #1, Shoreline WA 98155.
- Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers!
- Cost: $20 Admission and $10 at the door for your bingo cards.
- The $20 Admission reserves your seats and includes the evening’s entertainment and loaded nachos.
- $10 Bingo cards must be purchased at the door by cash or check as required by the Washington State Gambling Commission.
- Register online https://shorelinelfpseniorcenter.org/events/special-events/
- Call 206-365-1536 if not registering online.
Bingo is a 21 and over event. Cash bar will serve soft drinks, water, beer, wine and Jell-O shots.
0 comments:
Post a Comment