Studded tires legal for use starting November 1, 2023
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Studded tires do not meet a posted chain requirement, and drivers still need to install chains over studded tires to proceed in areas posted for chains.
Studded tires cause between $20 million and $29 million in pavement damage to state-owned asphalt and concrete roadways each year and WSDOT encourages you to visit a tire dealer to learn about options, including stud-free, winter tread traction tires.
