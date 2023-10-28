Studded tires legal for use starting November 1, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Studded tire at Les Schwab
Photo by John Boril
Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 1, studded tires are legal for use in Washington state, but by law, they must be removed by March 31. 

Studded tires do not meet a posted chain requirement, and drivers still need to install chains over studded tires to proceed in areas posted for chains.

Studded tires cause between $20 million and $29 million in pavement damage to state-owned asphalt and concrete roadways each year and WSDOT encourages you to visit a tire dealer to learn about options, including stud-free, winter tread traction tires.


