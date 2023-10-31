Calligraphy class through Shoreline Community College Continuing Education on Saturday

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Brush Calligraphy workshop this weekend on Saturday November 4, 2023

Learn to use brush calligraphy lettering combined with holiday themes and flourishes to create beautiful cards, table place cards, and gifts. 

For beginning and returning students 15+ , and younger students are welcome with an adult. 

All supplies included and you will leave with cards and your own calligraphic brush pen!

Dates: Sat. 11/4 from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Shoreline Community College
16101 Greenwood Ave N, Room 1515
Fee: $59.00 - All supplies included!
Instructor: Kathy Barker

Register here



