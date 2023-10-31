Calligraphy class through Shoreline Community College Continuing Education on Saturday

Brush Calligraphy workshop this weekend on Saturday November 4, 2023





For beginning and returning students 15+ , and younger students are welcome with an adult.





All supplies included and you will leave with cards and your own calligraphic brush pen!



Dates: Sat. 11/4 from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Shoreline Community College



Fee: $59.00 - All supplies included!

Instructor: Kathy Barker



Register here







16101 Greenwood Ave N, Room 1515Fee: $59.00 - All supplies included!Instructor: Kathy Barker

Learn to use brush calligraphy lettering combined with holiday themes and flourishes to create beautiful cards, table place cards, and gifts.