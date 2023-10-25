Phantom of the Pipes: An evening of ghost stories and organ music Friday, October 27, 2023 at St. Dunstan's

Come to St. Dunstan's for a frightfully delightful evening of ghost stories and organ music, and prepare to be thrilled by spooky tales and haunting melodies that will send shivers down your spine.





Susanna Valleau Storyteller Geoff Poor will transport you to a world of ghosts and ghouls, where spirits of the undead walk amongst us and strange things lurk in the shadows.













, maestro of macabre music, will complement the stories with eerie, sinister, and sometimes lighthearted organ music, ending, of course, with the famous Toccata and Fugue in D Minor. Costumes are encouraged! Seasonal treats and prizes for best costume will be shared after the concert.