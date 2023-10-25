Phantom of the Pipes: An evening of ghost stories and organ music Friday, October 27, 2023 at St. Dunstan's
Wednesday, October 25, 2023
|Susanna Valleau
Organist Susanna Valleau, maestro of macabre music, will complement the stories with eerie, sinister, and sometimes lighthearted organ music, ending, of course, with the famous Toccata and Fugue in D Minor.
Costumes are encouraged! Seasonal treats and prizes for best costume will be shared after the concert.
Friday, October 27, 2023, 7:30pm
Suggested donation: $20 adults; $5 students
