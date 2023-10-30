Trick-or-Treat on Main Street in Bothell

On Halloween night, trick-or-treaters will make their way down Main Street in downtown Bothell to experience 40+ candy stops hosted by local businesses, organizations, and City of Bothell agencies.





This free-family-friendly event provides our community with the perfect start to their Halloween festivities!



2023 Trick-or-Treat on Main Street

Tuesday, October 31st

5:00pm - 7:00pm

Main Street in Downtown Bothell

Free Family-Friendly Event



Event Map: This map features the businesses and organizations that confirmed their participation by 10/27/23.





Please note there may be additional candy stations on the event day.





Participating businesses will either have a table propped outside their storefront and/or greeters at their storefront to welcome in trick-or-treaters.





Additionally, there will be outdoor stations (booths) hosted by community groups and city agencies.



Businesses will be prepared to welcome trick-or-treaters between the hours of 5:00pm and 7:00pm on October 31st. The streets will be closed to traffic from 2:30pm until 8:30pm. This is a free community event in downtown Bothell. Please bring a bag/bucket/tote to carry all your goodies!



Free public parking can be found at the Bothell City Hall Public Parking Garage. Additional free parking is available at the gravel parking lot on the corner of SR 522 and Bothell Way NE, and free street parking throughout downtown Bothell.







