Don’t Miss the Free, Safe Halloween Night Festivities at Third Place Commons





It’s the story of a poor widow forced to leave town by a pompous mayor and his daughter. A group of mysterious little men in the Catskills take pity on her and give her a magic pipe that breathes life into a scarecrow she creates for company.





What will happen when the widow sends the scarecrow into town to embarrass the mayor? Join us to find out!



The Scarecrow presented by Last Leaf Productions is sponsored in part by the good folks at the Friends of the Lake Forest Park Library, so thanks to them for making this fantastic, family event possible.



Third Place Commons, a community-supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, has been building community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for more than 20 years. Third Place Commons is located in Lake Forest Park Town Center at 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park 98155.







