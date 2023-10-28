Jobs: City of Shoreline Payroll Coordinator

The department has 40 employees amongst 4 work units reporting to the ASD Director: Finance Operations, Budget and Tax, Parks, Fleet and Facilities, and Information Technology.





This position is a part of the Finance Operations division in the Administrative Services Department reporting directly to the Finance Manager and supports all aspects of payroll administration including an online timecard system.The ideal candidate is detail oriented, a quick learner, and an independent thinker who excels at systems and fast-paced environment driven by a short time frame for payroll processing.DEFINITIONPerforms complex, analytical, technical, and administrative duties related to processing payroll in accordance with regulations, policies, and union labor agreements. Oversees implementation and updates to existing payroll systems. Coordinates and processes the City’s benefit and retirement system programs. Maintains payroll documentation and records; works independently under the direction and supervision of the Finance Manager.