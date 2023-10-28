Free Halloween event at St. Edward Sunday - but parking is a challenge

HAUNTED HALLS OF ST. EDWARD

Sunday, October 29, 2023

4 PM - 7 PM - Free Event - All Ages (and paws) welcome!





The spiced and spiked cider will be flowing along with many tricks and treats along the way, including pumpkin decorating and a costume contest for kids, adults, and pups!







Parking

Discover Pass is required for vehicle access to the state park and parking lots.

Public transportation, rideshare, or taxi is recommended for visitors not dining at Cedar+Elm or staying overnight.

All are welcome to enjoy our first-ever Haunted Halls of St. Edward HOWL-oween event.

The halls of St. Edward are getting a spooky makeover with thanks to a few of our community partners and friends. You won't want to miss this killer evening of fearsome fun and games.