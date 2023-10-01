Inslee inks Memo Of Understanding with United Kingdom to advance aerospace

Gov. Inslee shakes hands with U.K. Minister for Industry and Economic Security Nusrat Ghani after signing a MOU between the State of Washington and the United Kingdom.

Washington state has been in the lead on aerospace since Bill Boeing first started building wooden biplanes more than a century ago. And since the 1950s, Washington state has also helped equip the Space Race and adventure beyond our atmosphere.





Now in 2023, Washington supports more than 1,400 aerospace companies, and hundreds more in the business of rocketry and advanced materials for satellites and spacecraft.

“Our pact with the state of Washington is a win for the U.K., opening a door for our businesses to trade more openly and unlock new opportunities in key sectors,” said Ghani.

“This particular deal will be fantastic for our aerospace industry through investor intros, trade missions, and increasing access to procurement markets. I’m delighted to join Boeing and our handpicked group of innovative U.K. companies to discuss how Government and industry can work together to create jobs and grow the economy.”

On Monday, Nusrat Ghani, the United Kingdom’s minister for industry and economic security, visited Washington state to sign a Memorandum of Understanding to boost trade between her nation and Washington state.“We're pioneering the next generation of technology in everything from rocketry and commercial space travel to electric and hydrogen-powered aircraft,” said Inslee. “We look forward to strengthening our ties with U.K. to push the envelope even further."