Saint Dunstan's: What is Positive Masculinity?

Friday, September 29, 2023


This coming Sunday Saint Dunstan’s invites you to join us in a conversation about What is Positive Masculinity?

In the age of Barbie what does Kenough mean? (ok kidding) But seriously we talk about Toxic Masculinity, what is Positive Masculinity?

Whether you've seen the Barbie movie or haven't, a lot of people are talking about it, or buying shirts about it. It's everywhere, and with the rise of Kenough, the question is left...what does that mean?

How do we define positive masculinity? Saint Dunstan's is inviting you to come and join this conversation using the 3 Practice Circle method. Click here for a video explaining. 

We'll be exploring what people think and be exceedingly curious to know more as we all wade through questions, we don't have the answer to, but will learn more about ourselves and our fellow travelers in this community.

At all Saint Dunstan's events ALL are Welcome, and no one is expecting anything from you if you bless us with your presence for however long you do.


