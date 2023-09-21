End Polio Now fundraiser October 24, 2023 at Lake Forest Grill

The Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park and the Lake Forest Grill in the LFP Town Center are joining together on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 to host an “End Polio Now” fundraising event.





The Lake Forest Grill is generously offering to give 20% of proceeds to the Rotary International End Polio Now campaign from 5pm to Close on that evening. Take-out orders will also be included.





There is still a huge need to reach children in countries suffering from the effects of Covid and political unrest. Getting the vaccine to areas in Pakistan and Afghanistan is difficult and support is very much needed.





Let’s be a part of the effort and have fun! We hope you can join us!







If you have any questions, please contact Claire Conway at cconway91@comcast.net











