Jensina Oliver applauds for student at piano recital

Photo courtesy SCC

Cascade Music and Drama is excited to introduce small-group piano lessons for youth and adults at Shoreline Community College this fall. Cascade Music and Drama is excited to introduce small-group piano lessons for youth and adults at Shoreline Community College this fall.









Register here:



Jensina Oliver Known for her expressive and passionate performances, pianist Jensina Oliver has delighted audiences as soloist and chamber musician in the United States, China, Canada, Costa Rica, Israel, and throughout Europe. Learn and grow with one of the area’s most sought-after instructors, Dr. Jensina Oliver. Sessions cover rhythm, movement, notation, singing, and early keyboard/piano training. Acoustic piano or digital keyboard with weighted keys required for practice at home. Lessons take place in the keyboard lab in the #800 Music Building on campus, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133. Register here: Shoreline Community College (campusce.net) Known for her expressive and passionate performances, pianist Jensina Oliver has delighted audiences as soloist and chamber musician in the United States, China, Canada, Costa Rica, Israel, and throughout Europe.





Her performances with orchestra include appearances with the Hubei Provincial Orchestra of Wuhan, China, and the Utah Philharmonia.





She was a national finalist of the MTNA Chamber Music Competition, a resident artist at the Banff Chamber Music Festival, and has won several solo and concerto competitions throughout the United States.



Dr. Oliver is in high demand as guest clinician and adjudicator at events, conferences, and competitions throughout the Pacific Northwest. She has taught at Shoreline Community College since 1998 and has a thriving piano studio with students of all ages.





Ms. Oliver currently resides with her family in Shoreline, WA, where she loves to enjoy all of the beautiful outdoor opportunities that the Pacific Northwest provides.





