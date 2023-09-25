Get four free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests mailed to you

Monday, September 25, 2023

Beginning Monday, September 25, 2023 every U.S. household can again place an order to receive four more free COVID-19 rapid tests delivered directly to their home.

AND before you throw out "Expired" tests: Check FDA's website to see if your COVID-19 tests' expiration dates have been extended

Every U.S. household may place an order to receive four free COVID-⁠19 rapid tests delivered directly to your home.

Order Free At-Home Tests

Need help placing an order for your at-⁠home tests?
Call 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489).

The U.S. government will continue to make COVID-⁠19 tests available to uninsured individuals and underserved communities through existing outreach programs. Please contact a HRSA health center, Test to Treat site, or ICATT location near you to learn how to access low- or no-cost COVID-⁠19 tests provided by the federal government.


