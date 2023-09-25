Get four free at-home COVID-19 tests mailed to you
Monday, September 25, 2023
AND before you throw out "Expired" tests: Check FDA's website to see if your COVID-19 tests' expiration dates have been extended
Every U.S. household may place an order to receive four free COVID-19 rapid tests delivered directly to your home.
Order Free At-Home Tests
Need help placing an order for your at-home tests?
Call 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489).
The U.S. government will continue to make COVID-19 tests available to uninsured individuals and underserved communities through existing outreach programs. Please contact a HRSA health center, Test to Treat site, or ICATT location near you to learn how to access low- or no-cost COVID-19 tests provided by the federal government.
0 comments:
Post a Comment