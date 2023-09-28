Black Cat Ball Gala and Auction 2023 to support Purrfect Pals

Navi is ready for a furever home

Artwork by Constance Perenyi

Purrfect Pals Purrfect Pals

Please Join Us for the 25th Annual Black Cat Ball Gala!





Saturday, October 14, 2023 - Lynnwood Convention Center

5:00pm - 9:30pm





This fun and festive Halloween-themed event will feature items for sale in a silent and live auction, a champagne reception, assorted appetizers, a cash bar and a delicious gourmet three-course vegan pasta or salmon dinner including wine.





Guests are invited to come dressed in formal/business attire or a costume.

Our 2023 auction will offer items and experiences for every taste and budget including cat beds, cat trees, toys and supplies, Pacific NW wines and wine tastings, artwork, antiques and collectibles, jewelry, relaxing getaways, home décor, electronics and more!





The Black Cat Ball is a Purrfect opportunity to finish your holiday shopping for friends and family members so be sure to bring your “nice list” with you!







All proceeds from the Black Cat Ball support the life-saving work that All proceeds from the Black Cat Ball support the life-saving work that Purrfect Pals is doing for cats and kittens in our community. Our goal is to end cat homelessness in the Puget Sound region and we would love for you to be part of that mission.







