Shorecrest girls volleyball win against Marysville Getchell
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Shorecrest 3 - Marysville Getchell 0
25-5, 25-8, 25-15
Stat Leaders:
- Kills: Violet Burchak 8, Lily Starr 4
- Assists: Violet Burchak 11, Sydney Telling 6
- Aces: Lily Starr 7, Violet Burchak 5
- Digs: Violet Burchak 6, Lexi Paule 5
- Blocks: Noelle Baron, Lily Starr and Ava Watson 2
Scots Improve to 5-0 District and 7-0. The Scots are on the road tonight at Marysville Pilchuck.
--Coach Robyn Williams
