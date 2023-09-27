Shorecrest girls volleyball win against Marysville Getchell

Wednesday, September 27, 2023


Shorecrest Girls Volleyball vs Marysville Getchell 
Shorecrest 3 - Marysville Getchell 0
25-5, 25-8, 25-15

Stat Leaders:
  • Kills: Violet Burchak 8, Lily Starr 4
  • Assists: Violet Burchak 11, Sydney Telling 6
  • Aces: Lily Starr 7, Violet Burchak 5
  • Digs: Violet Burchak 6, Lexi Paule 5
  • Blocks: Noelle Baron, Lily Starr and Ava Watson 2

Scots Improve to 5-0 District and 7-0. The Scots are on the road tonight at Marysville Pilchuck.

--Coach Robyn Williams



