Stabbing at 13400 Roosevelt Way NE

Thursday, September 28, 2023

Stabbing in the 13400 block of Roosevelt Way N.

At 04:53am on Sunday, September 24, 2023, Seattle police officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 13400 block of Roosevelt Way North. 

Upon arrival, they found a male victim who sustained non-life-threatening stab wounds. 

Immediate medical assistance was provided at the scene until the Seattle Fire Department arrived and took over. 

The male victim was transported to HMC for his injuries. The suspect was identified but had fled the scene before officers arrived.


