North Helpline celebrates the first anniversary of their Lake City mural
Thursday, September 21, 2023
This Friday, September 22, 2023 North Helpline is recognizing the first anniversary of their beautiful Lake City mural!
Read about the mural here
Join us at North Helpline from 3-4pm. Hear from our Executive Director Kelly, and mingle with local artists Bethany and Liam!
Appetizers will be provided.
North Helpline 12736 33rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125
