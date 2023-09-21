North Helpline celebrates the first anniversary of their Lake City mural

Thursday, September 21, 2023


Any why not?

This Friday, September 22, 2023 North Helpline is recognizing the first anniversary of their beautiful Lake City mural!

Read about the mural here

Join us at North Helpline from 3-4pm. Hear from our Executive Director Kelly, and mingle with local artists Bethany and Liam! 



