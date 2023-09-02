Just in time for Labor Day weekend - burn ban downgraded to allow recreational fires

With increased moisture, and projected weather conditions, the burn ban has been modified to allow recreational fires.





Recreational fires are limited to cooking, ceremonial, or pleasure purposes only.





Recreational fires shall be less than three feet in diameter and two feet high and shall not be conducted within 25 feet of a structure or combustible materials.





Recreational fires shall be always monitored and must have a water source readily available; at a minimum, a charged water hose or a five-gallon bucket of water.





Please consult your Fire Department for additional information and required permits.





Outdoor burning of yard debris (residential burning) is still prohibited at this time under the Stage 1 Burn Ban. Burning of garbage, other prohibited items and using a burn barrels is prohibited at all times.





