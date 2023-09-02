Wildfires: Yellepit Fire in Benton county at 2,000 acres, threatening crops, power infrastructure, and the BNSF mainline

Saturday, September 2, 2023

Benton County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Yellepit Fire located in Benton County, near the town of Finley. 

Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on September 2, 2023, at 8:15am at the request of Fire Chief Lonnie Click, Benton County Fire District 1.

The Yellepit Fire started on September 1, 2023, at approximately 6:18pm. This fire is estimated at 2,000 acres and growing. It is burning in grass and brush and is threatening crops, power infrastructure, and the BNSF mainline. 

No evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation.


Posted by DKH at 9:33 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  