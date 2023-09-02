Wildfires: Yellepit Fire in Benton county at 2,000 acres, threatening crops, power infrastructure, and the BNSF mainline

Benton County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain thelocated in Benton County, near the town of Finley.





No evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation.







Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on September 2, 2023, at 8:15am at the request of Fire Chief Lonnie Click, Benton County Fire District 1.The Yellepit Fire started on September 1, 2023, at approximately 6:18pm. This fire is estimated at 2,000 acres and growing. It is burning in grass and brush and is threatening crops, power infrastructure, and the BNSF mainline.